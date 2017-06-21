FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2017 / 3:44 PM / 2 months ago

Kvitova into Birmingham quarters after straight sets win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Tennis - Aegon Classic - Edgbaston Priory Club, Birmingham - June 21, 2017 Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova in action against Great Britain's Naomi Broady during the second round Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic

(Reuters) - Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova continued her comeback on grass with a 6-2 6-2 win over British wildcard Naomi Broady at the Aegon Classic on Wednesday.

Slideshow (4 Images)

The Czech seventh seed, who only returned to competition at the French Open after suffering a hand injury in a knife attack at her home in December, moves into the quarter-finals at the Edgbaston Priory Club.

She took 62 minutes to deal with Broady, never dropping serve and landing nearly 70 percent of her first serves, while Broady, despite hitting six aces, was unable to get into the contest.

Australian Daria Gavrilova beat Kvitova's compatriot Katerina Siniakova 7-5 2-6 6-4 and will face the winner of the contest between another Czech, Lucie Safarova and Japan's Naomi Osaka.

Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Toby Davis

