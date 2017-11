LILLE, France (Reuters) - France won their 10th Davis Cup title when Lucas Pouille beat Steve Darcis 6-3 6-1 6-0 in the fifth and deciding match to give the hosts a 3-2 victory over Belgium in the final on Sunday.

Tennis - Davis Cup Final - France vs Belgium - Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille, France - November 26, 2017 France's Lucas Pouille celebrates with team mates after winning the Davis Cup and his match against Belgium's Steve Darcis REUTERS/Yves Herman

It was France’s first triumph since they beat Australia away back in 2001.