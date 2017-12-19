FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tennis - Banned Gadomski punished for attending Wimbledon qualifiers
Sections
Featured
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
analysis
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
uk
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
lifestyle
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 19, 2017 / 10:08 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Tennis - Banned Gadomski punished for attending Wimbledon qualifiers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Suspended Polish player Piotr Gadomski has received further punishment for breaching the terms of his ban for corruption offences when he attended the Wimbledon qualifying tournament, the Tennis Integrity Unit said in a statement on Tuesday.

Gadomski, who in September 2015 was fined $15,000 and given a seven-year ban after being found guilty of charges involving match-fixing, has received a further 18-month suspension.

The 26-year-old Gadomski admitted attending the Wimbledon qualifiers at Roehampton in London in June 2016, violating the terms of his earlier suspension that prohibited him from attending any professional tennis event.

The breach, investigated and revealed by the Integrity Unit, increases Gadomski’s ban but the 18-month extension is suspended providing he does not commit any further violations of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Programme.

Gadomski reached a career-high singles ranking of 338 in April 2014.

Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.