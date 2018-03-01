Bautista Agut sets up Dubai semi-final with Jaziri

(Reuters) - Third seed Roberto Bautista Agut powered past Croatia’s Borna Coric 7-6(4) 6-4 to reach the semi-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Thursday.

Tennis - Davis Cup - First Round - Spain vs Great Britain - Club de Tenis Puente Romano, Marbella, Spain - February 2, 2018 Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut in action during his match against Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Bautista Agut overcame a slow start to outclass his opponent and stay in the hunt for his second title of the season.

The Auckland Classic champion takes on wildcard Malek Jaziri for a place in the final. Jaziri defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas, 6-4 3-6 6-3.

“I think I played very good tennis,” Bautista Agut said.“It was not easy to beat Borna... he’s very solid. He was hitting very good serves and playing very aggressively. I didn’t rest all match.”

Bautista Agut, who trailed 3-1 early in the contest, fought back to claim the opening set in the tiebreak. He then won a decisive break at 4-4 in the second set and pushed on to reach his first Dubai semi-final.

Jaziri recovered from losing the second set to pull away to reach his third semi-final on the Tour.

“It’s a great feeling,” Tunisian Jaziri said.“I am playing the best tennis of my life.”

Second seed Lucas Pouille battled back after losing the first set to Japan’s Yuichi Sugita to win 3-6 6-3 6-2. The Frenchman takes on the winner of the match between Filip Krajinovic and Evgeny Donskoy.