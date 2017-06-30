Wozniacki edges Watson to reach Eastbourne final

Tennis - WTA Premier - Aegon International - Eastbourne, Britain - June 30, 2017 Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki in action during her semi final match against Great Britain's Heather Watson Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

(Reuters) - Sixth seed Caroline Wozniacki defeated Britain's Heather Watson 6-2 3-6 7-5 to reach the final of the Aegon International at Eastbourne on Friday.

Wozniacki, the 2009 winner, got off to a flying start, breaking her opponent's serve three times to seal the first set.

World number 126 Watson fought back to win four consecutive games and level the match but failed to pick up crucial points in the decider as Wozniacki sealed the victory after two hours and nine minutes of play.

"It could have gone both ways," Wozniacki said after the match. "We had played twice before and they were close matches so I knew it would be difficult today. I got a little lucky.

"She is a good player, has a great volley, mixes it up and serves well on grass, so a lot of credit to her."

Tennis - WTA Premier - Aegon International - Eastbourne, Britain - June 30, 2017 Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki celebrates winning her semi final match against Great Britain's Heather Watson Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

The 26-year-old Dane will meet third seed Karolina Pliskova in the final after her opponent Johanna Konta pulled out of the final four clash with a back injury. [nL3N1JR3SM]

Slideshow (2 Images)

British number one Konta suffered a thoracic spine injury after slipping on her back during her quarter-final victory over world number one Angelique Kerber on Thursday and will assess her Wimbledon prospects after a day of rest.

"The most important thing for me is to look after my health in general," Konta told reporters. "We made the decision based on the fact I'm still quite sore through my thoracic spine. Next week is Wimbledon but I make decisions for my health.

"I didn't sleep too well but I heard that’s normal. The most important thing is I rest well for the next 24 hours and then we'll see."

Konta was seeded sixth ahead of Wimbledon starting Monday.