FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Dabrowski scoops mixed for Canadian first
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
Economy
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
Need another pair of hands? Use your feet
technology
Need another pair of hands? Use your feet
UK's top judge calls for legal clarity on Brexit
UK's top judge calls for legal clarity on Brexit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 8, 2017 / 12:11 PM / 2 months ago

Dabrowski scoops mixed for Canadian first

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Gabriela Dabrowski on Thursday became the first Canadian woman to win a mixed doubles Grand Slam title, with victory at Roland Garros.

Dabrowski and partner Rohan Bopanna pipped Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Robert Farah 2-6 6-2 (12-10) after Groenefeld double-faulted at matchpoint down.

The victory means Bopanna becomes only the fourth Indian to win a grand slam crown, following Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza.

For Bopanna it was a first grand slam final in seven years. The Indian had teamed up with Pakistani partner Aisam-ul-haq Qureshi to reach the final of the 2010 U.S. Open.

Editing by Gareth Jones

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.