Andy Murray vs. Stan Wawrinka - player profiles

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 7, 2017 Great Britain's Andy Murray in action during his quarter final match against Japan's Kei Nishikori Reuters / Gonzalo Fuentes

(Reuters) - Here's a look at the form and previous records of Briton Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland ahead of their semi-final clash at the French Open on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding).

1-Andy Murray (Britain)

Murray, 2016 French Open runner-up, has dropped three sets on his way to the last four at Roland Garros this year.

The Scot was struggling for form before arriving at the French capital, losing to players outside the top 25 in Rome and Madrid during the claycourt season.

He was diagnosed with shingles in February and sustained an elbow injury in March before being laid low by illness last week.

Jun 5, 2017; Paris, France; Stanislas Wawrinka (SUI) celebrates match point during his match against Gael Monfils (FRA) (not pictured) on day nine of the 2017 French Open tennis tournament at Stade Roland Garros. Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Murray shrugged off a sluggish start to reach his fifth French Open semi-final with a 2-6 6-1 7-6(0) 6-1 victory over Japan's Kei Nishikori.

3-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland)

The three-times grand slam champion is vying for a second French Open triumph in three years after winning the title in 2015.

Swiss Wawrinka, 32, is one of the best claycourt players on the tour, winning a title a year on the surface since 2013.

The third seed became the oldest man to reach the semi-finals at Roland Garros since Jimmy Connors in 1985 after defeating Croatian Marin Cilic 6-3 6-3 6-1.

Wawrinka will be eager to gain revenge on Murray in a repeat of last year's semi-final.