Tennis - Monte Carlo Masters - Monaco, 15/04/2016. Rafael Nadal of Spain (L) shakes hand with Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland following their match.

(Reuters) - Facts and figures ahead of Sunday's French Open final between Spaniard Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland (prefix number denotes seeding).

4-Nadal 3-Wawrinka

Head-to-Head 15 3

ATP world ranking 4 3

Age 31 32

Height 1.85 metres 1.83 metres

Plays Lefthanded Righthanded

2017 Win-loss record 42-6 26-8

2017 ATP singles titles 3 1