Factbox: Rafael Nadal vs. Stan Wawrinka - road to French Open final

(Reuters) - A look at the road to the French Open final for Spain's Rafael Nadal and Swiss Stan Wawrinka ahead of Sunday's clash for the Musketeers' Cup (prefix number denotes seeding).
First round: beat Benoit Paire (France) 6-1 6-4 6-1
Second round: beat Robin Haase (Netherlands) 6-1 6-4 6-3
Third round: beat Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) 6-0 6-1 6-0
Fourth round: beat 17-Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain) 6-1 6-2 6-2
Quarter-finals: beat 20-Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain) 6-2 2-0 retired
Semi-finals: beat 6-Dominic Thiem (Austria) 6-3 6-4 6-0
First round: beat Jozef Kovalik (Slovakia) 6-2 7-6(6) 6-3
Second round: beat Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) 6-4 7-6(5) 7-5
Third round: beat 28-Fabio Fognini (Italy) 7-6(2) 6-0 6-2
Fourth round: beat 15-Gael Monfils (France) 7-5 7-6(7) 6-2
Quarter-finals: beat 7-Marin Cilic (Croatia) 6-3 6-3 6-1
Semi-finals: beat 1-Andy Murray (Britain) 6-7(6) 6-3 5-7 7-6(3) 6-1
