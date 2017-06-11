FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Rafael Nadal vs. Stan Wawrinka - road to French Open final
June 11, 2017 / 2:11 AM / 2 months ago

Factbox: Rafael Nadal vs. Stan Wawrinka - road to French Open final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 9, 2017 Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his semi final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem Reuters / Benoit Tessier

(Reuters) - A look at the road to the French Open final for Spain's Rafael Nadal and Swiss Stan Wawrinka ahead of Sunday's clash for the Musketeers' Cup (prefix number denotes seeding).

4-RAFAEL NADAL

First round: beat Benoit Paire (France) 6-1 6-4 6-1

Second round: beat Robin Haase (Netherlands) 6-1 6-4 6-3

Third round: beat Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) 6-0 6-1 6-0

Fourth round: beat 17-Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain) 6-1 6-2 6-2

Quarter-finals: beat 20-Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain) 6-2 2-0 retired

Semi-finals: beat 6-Dominic Thiem (Austria) 6-3 6-4 6-0

3-STAN WAWRINKA

First round: beat Jozef Kovalik (Slovakia) 6-2 7-6(6) 6-3

Second round: beat Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) 6-4 7-6(5) 7-5

Third round: beat 28-Fabio Fognini (Italy) 7-6(2) 6-0 6-2

Fourth round: beat 15-Gael Monfils (France) 7-5 7-6(7) 6-2

Quarter-finals: beat 7-Marin Cilic (Croatia) 6-3 6-3 6-1

Semi-finals: beat 1-Andy Murray (Britain) 6-7(6) 6-3 5-7 7-6(3) 6-1

Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar

