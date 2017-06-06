FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Djokovic and Nadal matches postponed because of rain
June 6, 2017 / 4:28 PM / 2 months ago

Djokovic and Nadal matches postponed because of rain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 6, 2017 Groundstaff re-cover the court as rain delays play in the quarter final match between Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki and Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko Reuters / Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - The two men's quarter-final matches due to be played at the French Open on Tuesday have been postponed until Wednesday after rain disrupted play at Roland Garros, organisers said.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Nine-time champion Rafa Nadal was due to play fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta and defending champion Novak Djokovic was set to take on Austrian Dominic Thiem.

Play was interrupted at 1327 GMT because of rain and storms, with local favourite Kristina Mladenovic 6-4 1-1 down against Swiss Timea Bacsinszky on Court Philippe Chatrier.

On Court Suzanne Lenglen, former world number Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark was 6-4 2-5 up against 19-year-old Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia.

Play will not resume before 1630 GMT, organisers said.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris

