FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Title-chasing Thiem gears up for tough Nadal test
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 7, 2017 / 3:40 PM / 2 months ago

Title-chasing Thiem gears up for tough Nadal test

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 7, 2017 Austria's Dominic Thiem celebrates after winning his quarter final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic Reuters / Gonzalo Fuentes

(Reuters) - Sixth-seed Dominic Thiem produced one of his finest displays on clay to knock holder Novak Djokovic out of the French Open on Wednesday, but the Austrian said his "toughest opponent ever" awaits in the semi-final at Roland Garros.

Thiem faces fourth seed Rafa Nadal next with the Spaniard is in ominous form, having dropped just 22 games during his charge into the last four.

Thiem is the only player to have beaten Nadal on clay this season, but the 23-year-old is under no illusion about the size of the task that awaits him in Friday's semi.

"I mean, it's a joke how tough it is to win a slam," Thiem, told reporters after beating Djokovic 7-6(5) 6-3 6-0 in the quarter-finals.

"Because obviously now I beat Novak. On Friday is Nadal. In the finals there is another top star. That's why it's a slam because it's such a tough achievement."

Thiem, who plays with a single-handed backhand, said he needed to improve the defensive side of his game after struggling against the ferocious top-spin on Nadal's forehand during their last few encounters.

"I just have to watch that I'm not giving him his favourite positions on the forehand," he added. "I mean, it's one of the best shots I think ever in tennis. So anyway, you cannot avoid it all the time. I will concede some winners on Friday."

Thiem has put in some scintillating displays at Roland Garros this year and, like Nadal has yet to drop a set at the tournament.

"I like the conditions," he said. It's a fast clay court which fits my game very well."

Nadal reached the semi-finals after compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta retired due to injury in their quarter-final.

(The story was refiled to fixe a typo in Nadal in the eighth paragraph)

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.