Watson to meet defending Hobart champion Mertens in semis

(Reuters) - Former champion Heather Watson capitalised on a fast start to race away from Donna Vekic and set up a semi-final encounter against last year’s winner Elise Mertens at the Hobart International on Thursday.

Aug 6, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Heather Watson (GBR) prepares to serve against Tatjana Maria (not pictured) during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Aviva Centre. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Watson needed to register two wins just to make the main draw but the Briton staved off her Croatian opponent’s late charge to prevail 6-0 6-4 in the quarter-final contest.

The 2015 champion won the first 11 games as she homed in on a double-bagel (6-0 6-0) victory before the big-hitting Vekic finally established a foothold in the match.

Vekic reeled off four successive games and came within two points of levelling up the second set before Watson broke for a sixth time to seal the contest in a little more than an hour.

“She’s a big hitter, who can hit winners from pretty much anywhere,” Watson, who converted all but two of her eight break-point opportunities, told reporters.

“When that started to happen, the most important thing was not to panic. When you go that far up, it can feel a bit up and down when you lose the next four games, but I had to realise that I was still 5-4 up and playing well.”

Meanwhile, the repeat of last year’s title showdown failed to materialise after losing 2017 finalist Monica Niculescu of Romania pulled out with a neck injury, allowing Belgium’s Mertens to advance to the last four without hitting a ball.

Elsewhere, fifth seed Lesia Tsurenko ended Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka’s strong run with a 6-1 6-1 triumph to also secure a place in the last four.

The Ukrainian advances to meet Romania’s Mihaela Buzarnescu, who secured the last semi-final berth with a 7-6(5) 6-1 win over American Alison Riske.