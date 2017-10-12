FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wozniacki, Svitolina withdraw from Hong Kong Open
October 12, 2017 / 12:40 PM / 7 days ago

Wozniacki, Svitolina withdraw from Hong Kong Open

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Tennis - China Open - Women's Singles - Round 16 - Beijing, China - October 5, 2017 - Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in action against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic. REUTERS/Jason Lee

(Reuters) - Defending champion Caroline Wozniacki and top seed Elina Svitolina, who have both qualified for the season-ending WTA Finals, withdrew from the Hong Kong Open through injury on Thursday.

Wozniacki pulled out before her match against Lizette Cabrera with elbow pain, giving the Australian teenager a free passage into the quarter-finals.

Svitolina failed to recover from a right leg injury to start her match against world number 114 American Nicole Gibbs.

“I did everything I could possibly to get ready for today but unfortunately I hurt my elbow during practice and there was no way I could perform my best... unfortunately I have to withdraw from the tournament,” Wozniacki said.

Wozniacki, who beat Eugenie Bouchard 6-1 6-1 in the opening round on Wednesday, and Svitolina have already booked their places in the season-ending WTA Finals in Singapore which take place from Oct. 22-29.

Jennifer Brady upset Chinese eighth seed Zhang Shuai 6-3 6-4 to advance to the last eight in Hong Kong. She was joined by Wang Qiang who defeated Thai Luksika Kumkhum 6-4 6-4.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis

