March 5, 2018 / 9:43 PM / a day ago

Tennis - LTA president steps aside pending investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(This version of March 5th’s story has been repeated to change the headline.)

LONDON (Reuters) - Martin Corrie, the president of Britain’s Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), has stepped aside pending an investigation into the handling of a 2004 sexual assault allegation against a coach.

The LTA said on Monday it received a complaint last December about a case concerning a coach who worked at Hertfordshire County LTA when Corrie was a member of that body’s Executive Committee.

The coach was investigated and sanctioned by the LTA Disciplinary Committee at the time.

An LTA statement said it had undertaken a full internal review and commissioned a further independent investigation.

Corrie said it was right for him to step aside temporarily during the investigation.

“I would not wish my presence in this significant public role to become a distraction from the very good work the LTA is currently doing in the safeguarding arena,” he said.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar

