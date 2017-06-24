FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Goerges reaches first grasscourt final in Mallorca
#Sports News
June 24, 2017 / 8:05 PM / a month ago

Goerges reaches first grasscourt final in Mallorca

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Germany's Julia Goerges took a while to learn to love grass but her patience is being rewarded after she reached her first final on the surface by beating American teenager CiCi Bellis in the semi-finals of the Mallorca Open on Saturday.

The 28-year-old, 10 years Bellis's senior, was simply too aggressive on the Santa Ponsa turf as she won 6-1 6-1.

Goerges, ranked 54, will play second seed Anastasija Sevastova in Sunday's final after the Latvian avenged her loss against Caroline Garcia in last year's inaugural final, beating the Frenchwoman 6-4 6-2.

"It just feels special overall, it doesn't matter on which surface it is -- it's been a while," Goerges said.

"I just feel great on the grass here. It's been a solid week for me. I'm very happy to be in the final. I just try to play every match as best as I can and fight as much as I can.

"My team always told me that I'm a very good grass court player. I didn't quite believe it but maybe after this week, I should believe it."

Her opponent in Sunday's final, Sevastova, proved too steady for Garcia.

"I think I improved a lot since last year. I'm returning better, moving quite good and serving better," she said. "I'm feeling good on centre court. I like the conditions here."

Reporting by Martyn Herman,; Editing by Neville Dalton

