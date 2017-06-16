FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Del Potro facing Wimbledon fitness battle after Queen's withdrawal
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 16, 2017 / 2:12 PM / 2 months ago

Del Potro facing Wimbledon fitness battle after Queen's withdrawal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tennis Britain - Great Britain v Argentina - Davis Cup Semi Final - Emirates Arena, Glasgow, Scotland - 18/9/16 Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro applauds the fans after the match Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

(Reuters) - Juan Martin del Potro's Wimbledon preparations have been thrown into disarray after the Argentine was forced to pull out of next week's Aegon Championships at Queen's Club with a groin injury.

Former U.S. Open champion Del Potro, ranked 30 in the world after a steady rise up the rankings following a succession of career-threatening wrist injuries, also pulled out of this week's grasscourt event in Den Bosch.

It means the Argentinian faces the prospect of arriving at Wimbledon without any grasscourt matches under his belt.

Queen's, which features world number one and Wimbledon champion Andy Murray and world number three Stan Wawrinka, has also lost French Open champion Rafa Nadal after he withdrew to recover after his triumph at Roland Garros.

Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis and Briton James Ward have been awarded main draw wildcards.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Mark Heinrich

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.