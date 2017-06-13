Evans withdraws from Aegon Open due to injury

Tennis - France v Great Britain - Davis Cup Quarter Final - Kindarena, Rouen, France - 7/4/17 Great Britain's Dan Evans in action during his Quarter Final match against France's Jeremy Chardy Reuters / Gonzalo Fuentes

(Reuters) - Top seed Dan Evans has withdrawn from the Aegon Open in Nottingham due to a calf injury but hopes to be fit for the upcoming Queen's Club tournament and the Wimbledon, starting on July 3.

The Briton sustained the injury in the quarter-final of the Surbiton Trophy on Saturday, where he was forced to retire after leading German Dustin Brown 6-3 4-2.

"I'm really disappointed to have to withdraw from the Aegon Open in Nottingham," Evans told the tournament's official website (www.lta.org.uk).

"The injury I picked up at Surbiton last week needs more rest before I can get back on court.

"This is my favourite time of the year so I'm getting treatment and will do everything to be ready for Queen's next week. Thanks for all the messages of support, it really means a lot."