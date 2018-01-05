FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 5, 2018 / 5:13 AM / 2 days ago

Nishikori set to launch comeback in Newport Beach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Japan’s Kei Nishikori plans to launch his comeback at the inaugural Challenger Tour event in Newport Beach, California, beginning Jan. 22, the organisers said.

Aug 9, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Kei Nishikori of Japan hits a backhand against Gael Monfils of France (not pictured) during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Uniprix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

The 28-year-old was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open on Wednesday as he continues to recover from a wrist injury.

Nishikori has been on the sidelines since August when he fell to Gael Monfils at the Rogers Cup in Montreal. He finished 2017 with a 30-13 win-loss record.

“I am very excited and looking forward to getting back on the court in January,” Nishikori said in a statement.

“The Oracle Challenger Series is a perfect event in a great Southern California location to help me get some match play. This will be a great opportunity to face some high-level competition.”

Nishikori, currently ranked 22 in the world, also plans to compete at the Challenger event in Dallas, Texas, which begins on Jan. 29.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
