German Goerges eases to Kremlin Cup title
October 21, 2017 / 11:57 AM / in 4 days

German Goerges eases to Kremlin Cup title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Seventh seed Julia Goerges of Germany won the Kremlin Cup with a crushing 6-1 6-2 victory over Russian Daria Kasatkina in the final on Saturday.

Tennis - Kremlin Cup - Women's singles - Final - Moscow, Russia - October 21, 2017 Julia Goerges of Germany kisses her trophy after defeating Daria Kasatkina of Russia. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Goerges, 27th in the world rankings, took control of the match early, twice breaking Kasatkina to take a 5-0 lead in the first set.

The 28-year-old German played aggressively, taking advantage of her opponent’s 15 unforced errors throughout the match.

Kasatkina was unable to regain her composure in the second set, which Goerges dominated to win the match in just over an hour and secure her third WTA singles title.

It was her fourth appearance in a WTA singles finals this year.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber, editing by Ed Osmond

