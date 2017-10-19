FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goerges, Kasatkina reach Kremlin Cup semi-finals
#Sports News
October 19, 2017 / 7:15 PM / in 2 days

Goerges, Kasatkina reach Kremlin Cup semi-finals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - German Julia Goerges and Russian Daria Kasatkina enjoyed straight-sets wins on Thursday to reach the Kremlin Cup semi-finals, where they will be joined by Irina Begu and Natalia Vikhlyantseva.

Aug 28, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Julia Goerges of Germany returns a shot to Annika Beck of Germany on day one of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports - 10243892

Kasatkina, 28th in the world rankings, beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-4 6-3.

Kasatkina will face Romanian Begu, who saved a match point in the third set before beating Belarusian qualifier Vera Lapko 6-3 4-6 7-5.

After losing the first two games of the match, seventh seed Goerges, the highest-ranked player left in the tournament, defeated Lesia Tsurenko 6-3 6-4.

She will next meet Russian Vikhlyantseva who upset Frenchwoman Alize Cornet 4-6 7-5 6-3.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
