FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mladenovic, Vandeweghe knocked out of Kremlin Cup round of 16
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 18, 2017 / 7:59 PM / 3 days ago

Mladenovic, Vandeweghe knocked out of Kremlin Cup round of 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Lesia Tsurenko upset second-seeded Coco Vandeweghe on Wednesday to reach the quarter-final of the Kremlin Cup in Moscow, while top-seed Kristina Mladenovic was knocked out by Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

FILE PHOTO - Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 11, 2017 Slovakia’s Magdalena Rybarikova in action during her quarter final match against Coco Vandeweghe of the U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Tsurenko, who took control of the match early in the first set, defeated Vandeweghe 7-5, 1-6, 6-2 in just over two hours.

She will face seventh-seeded Julia Goerges, who beat Yulia Putintseva in 6-3 6-3 on Wednesday.

Sasnovich capitalised on Mladenovic’s 16 double faults to win the match 6-2 2-6 6-2 and earn a spot in the quarter-final where she will face Russia’s Daria Kasatkina, who beat Katerina Siniakova 6-2 6-3.

Also on Wednesday Irina-Camelia Begu upset fourth-seeded Anastasija Sevastova, winning 6-4 6-3.

Begu will face Belarusian qualifier Vera Lapko in the quarter-final after she beat Daria Gavrilova 6-3 3-1 after the Australian retired hurt.

After defeating Maria Sharapova in front of a jubilant crowd on Tuesday, Magdalena Rybarikova retired hurt after the first set to let France’s Alize Cornet through to the quarter-final.

Cornet will face Russia’s Natalia Vikhlyantseva, who upset third-seeded Elena Vesnina 7-6 6-4.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.