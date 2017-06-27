FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2017 / 11:57 AM / a month ago

Murray pulls out of Wimbledon practice match with sore hip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Tennis - Aegon Championships - Queenâ€™s Club, London - June 20, 2017 Great Britain's Andy Murray looks dejected during his first round match against Australia's Jordan Thompson Action Images via Reuters / Tony O'Brien Livepic

LONDON, England (Reuters) - World Number One Andy Murray pulled out of an exhibition match at London's Hurlingham Club on Tuesday with a sore hip, less than a week before the start of Wimbledon.

"His hip is a bit sore," said a spokesman for the Scot, who had been due to face Frenchman Lucas Pouille.

Murray's withdrawal was precautionary and the two-time Wimbledon champion intended to play at the club on Friday, the spokesman said.

Murray added the two matches at the Aspall Tennis Classic to his schedule to gain grasscourt practice after a surprising first-round exit from last week's Aegon Championships at Queen's Club.

Murray's form has been patchy during a 2017 season that has been disrupted by shingles, an elbow injury and influenza.

Wimbledon begins on July 3.

Reporting by Neil Robinson; editing by John Stonestreet

