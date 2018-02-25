FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 25, 2018 / 11:13 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

Schwartzman beats Verdasco to win Rio Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman ended a two-year wait for his second ATP tour title as he overpowered an exhausted Fernando Verdasco to win the Rio Open 6-2 6-3 on Sunday.

The world number 23 was in commanding form against an opponent who appeared to run out of puff after reaching both the singles and doubles finals in Rio.

Slideshow (5 Images)

“I was very patient, solid, intense, I knew he was very tired as he had played both singles and doubles,” Schwartzman said of his opponent who won the doubles final on Saturday.

“It’s been two years since I’ve won a tournament so I am very happy. It was a perfect week for me.”

Schwartzman broke serve three times in the first set as Verdasco produced a string of unforced errors.

Once the Spaniard squandered four break points at 2-2 in the second set, he appeared to wilt under pressure and Schwartzman ran away with the match.

Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Pritha Sarkar

