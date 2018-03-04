Italian Fognini wins Brazil Open title

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Fabio Fognini fought back from a poor start to beat Chilean Nicolas Jarry 1-6 6-1 6-4 and win the Brazil Open title on Sunday.

Tennis - ATP 250 - Sao Paulo Open - Final - Sao Paulo, Brazil - March 4, 2018. Fabio Fognini of Italy celebrates after defeating Nicolas Jarry of Chile. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

The Italian struggled with Jarry’s big serve early in the match and the 22-year-old Chilean, playing in his first ATP final, looked intent on claiming his first tour crown as he stormed through the first set in 21 minutes.

But Fognini adjusted his game and romped through the second set before overpowering a tired-looking opponent to take the title, the sixth of his career.

“He started very well and I had to wait a bit for his serve to calm down,” Fognini said.“I’ve always played well in Sao Paulo and never been able to win so I’m very happy.”