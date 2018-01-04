FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sharapova, Halep cruise into Shenzhen semi-finals
Sections
Featured
Britain needs "latte levy" on disposable coffee cups, say MPs
Environment
Britain needs "latte levy" on disposable coffee cups, say MPs
Apple and researchers eye patches to solve Intel chip flaws
Technology
Apple and researchers eye patches to solve Intel chip flaws
Smith and Khawaja frustrate England in Sydney
Sport
Smith and Khawaja frustrate England in Sydney
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 4, 2018 / 11:33 AM / a day ago

Sharapova, Halep cruise into Shenzhen semi-finals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Former world number one Maria Sharapova cruised past Kazakhstan’s Zarina Diyas and into the semi-finals of the Shenzhen Open in China on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - Tennis - Kremlin Cup - Women's singles - Round 1 - Moscow, Russia - October 17, 2017 - Maria Sharapova of Russia in action against Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Sharapova, who won 6-3 6-3, struck 24 winners and five aces to stay on course for a title clash with top-ranked Simona Halep after the Romanian dismissed Aryna Sabalenka 6-2 6-2.

“I‘m glad that I ended up being the winner of the match,” Sharapova said in a courtside interview.

“I didn’t play my best tennis and there’s certainly a lot of things to improve on in the next. The great thing is that I‘m through and have another chance to play tomorrow.”

The five-times grand slam champion committed 22 unforced errors in the match but stepped up her game at decisive moments of the contest to get past her spirited rival.

FILE PHOTO - Tennis - WTA Tour Finals - Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore - October 27, 2017 Romania's Simona Halep in action during her group stage match against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina REUTERS/Edgar Su

Sharapova’s only title in 2017 came at the Tianjin Open, after she came back from a 15-month doping ban, and the world number 59 is aiming for a title-winning start to the year in her first visit to Shenzhen.

“I feel like I‘m having a nice little tour of China. It’s my fourth Chinese city in a few months,” Sharapova added.

“It’s obviously been a great welcome here. It took many years for me to play this event but I‘m really glad that I did.”

Sharapova plays Katerina Siniakova next after the defending champion beat fellow Czech Kristyna Pliskova 6-2 6-2.

Earlier, fourth seed Irina-Camelia Begu had to work hard to overcome Timea Babos 7-5 7-5 to set up a semi-final meeting with her compatriot Halep.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.