Dimitrov to face Del Potro in Stockholm Open final

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Grigor Dimitrov took a step closer to qualifying for the ATP Finals in London on Saturday after setting up a Stockholm Open final showdown with Juan Martin del Potro.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Shanghai Masters tennis tournament - Shanghai, China - October 13, 2017 - Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in action against Rafael Nadal of Spain. REUTERS/Aly Song

World number eight Dimitrov, who is chasing one of the four remaining berths for next month’s eight-man season ending tournament, beat flamboyant Italian Fabio Fognini 6-3 7-6(2).

The Bulgarian, who won the tournament in 2013, will face defending champion Del Potro in Sunday’s final after the Argentine beat Fernando Verdasco 6-7(4) 6-4 7-6(1).

Del Potro, ranked 19th, struggled early against Verdasco before coming back from a set down to secure victory with a blazing display in the third set tiebreak.

Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem have already secure places in the London finale.