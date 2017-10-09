FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Garcia pulls out of Tianjin Open with injury
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 9, 2017 / 5:37 AM / 10 days ago

Garcia pulls out of Tianjin Open with injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tennis - China Open - Women's Singles Finals - Beijing, China - October 8, 2017 - Caroline Garcia of France reacts after winning the match against Simona Halep of Romania. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

(Reuters) - Top-seeded Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia has withdrawn from the Tianjin Open with an injury, organisers announced on Monday.

Garcia, who has been nursing a right thigh problem, beat Romanian Simona Halep in Sunday’s China Open final in Beijing to move into the eighth and final place in the WTA Finals standings ahead of Briton Johanna Konta.

It was not immediately clear if Garcia’s withdrawal was due to the injury she had been carrying in Beijing.

“Unfortunately @CaroGarcia has had to withdraw from the #tianjinopen due to injury,” organisers said on Twitter.

Garcia’s China Open triumph gave her a second consecutive title after winning the Wuhan Open crown last month and the 23-year-old is now primed for a first singles appearance at the season-ending tournament in Singapore starting on Oct 22.

As a result of the her withdrawal from Tianjin, wild card Maria Sharapova will take on Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu in the first round.

Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.