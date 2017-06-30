Factbox - The cost of tennis academies

LONDON (Reuters) - Here are some details about three top international tennis academies that aim to train some of the tennis stars of the future.

Mouratoglou Tennis Academy

Biot, French Riviera, France

Accomplishment: Founder & CEO Patrick Mouratoglou has guided more than 40 players into the Top 100. His most famous protege is Serena Williams, whom he has coached to 10 grand slam singles titles. Other alumni include Grigor Dimitrov and Marcos Baghdatis.

Tennis training programme: €19,750

Full boarding: €13,250

School: €6,650

Total: €39,650

Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar

Manacor, Mallorca, Spain

Accomplishment: Opened in 2016. Toni Nadal, the long-time coach and uncle of 15-times grand slam winner Rafa Nadal, is the head of the academy and his famous nephew often trains there.

Tennis training Programme: €26,500

Accommodation & catering: €19,000

Academic course at American International School: €10,500

Total: €56,000

IMG Academy Bollettieri tennis programme

Bradenton, Florida, USA

Accomplishment: 10 world No. 1 players developed including Maria Sharapova and Andre Agassi

Full boarding (includes private school tuition, sport tuition as well as standard housing & meal options): $78,250 (€70,187) for high school

