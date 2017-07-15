FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
22 days ago
Makarova and Vesnina cruise to women's doubles title
#Sports News
July 15, 2017

Makarova and Vesnina cruise to women's doubles title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia’s Ekaterina Makarova and Russia’s Elena Vesnina pose as they celebrate with their trophies after winning the women's doubles final against Taiwan’s Hao-Ching Chan and Romania’s Monica NiculescuMatthew Childs

LONDON (Reuters) - Russians Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina won the Wimbledon women's doubles title for the first time on Saturday with a crushing 6-0 6-0 victory over the pairing of Taiwan's Hao-Ching Chan and Romanian Monica Niculescu.

Slideshow (15 Images)

The second-seeded Russian pair have now won three of the grand slam events in doubles following their triumph at the French Open in 2013 and the U.S. Open a year later.

The final lasted 54 minutes and the Russians, runners-up at the All England Club in 2015, had to save just two break points in the entire match against the pairing playing in their first season together.

The top-seeded duo of American Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Czech Lucie Safarova had to withdraw before the second round after Mattek-Sands suffered a severe injury in a singles match.

Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by Rex Gowar

