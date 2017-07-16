Factbox - Roger Federer's eight Wimbledon titles

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 16, 2017 Switzerland’s Roger Federer poses with the trophy as he celebrates winning the final against Croatia’s Marin Cilic

(Reuters) - Factbox on Roger Federer's record eight titles at Wimbledon after he defeated Croatia's Marin Cilic to claim a record eighth men's singles titles at the All England Club on Sunday:

2003: beat Mark Philippoussis (Australia) 7-6(5) 6-2 7-6(3)

A pony-tailed Federer mesmerised man mountain Philippoussis to win his maiden grand slam crown and become the first Swiss men's singles champion.

His victory was so complete it drew comparisons with seven-times champion's Pete Sampras's dominance of the All England Club turf and marked the beginning of a glorious Federer era at Wimbledon.

2004: beat Andy Roddick (U.S.) 4-6 7-5 7-6(3) 6-4

Federer retained his Wimbledon title with a riveting victory over Roddick, recovering after a ferocious start by the American on Centre Court to secure his third grand slam title.

Despite two rain interruptions, Federer's class shone through, and he took control with his fluid strokeplay, wrapping up victory with his 12th ace before collapsing to his knees in triumph.

2005: beat Roddick (U.S.) 6-2 7-6(2) 6-4

Federer claimed a hat-trick of Wimbledon men's singles titles with a comfortable victory over Roddick.

The then world number one joined Bjorn Borg and Pete Sampras as the only men to win three singles titles in a row at the All England Club since tennis turned professional in 1968, securing his 21st consecutive victory in a final and extending his winning streak on grass to 36 matches.

2006: beat Rafael Nadal (Spain) 6-0 7-6(5) 6-7(2) 6-3

Federer wrapped up his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title after subduing a rampaging Nadal in four sets.

It looked as though the Swiss would run away with the title after rampaging through the first set in 24 minutes before double French Open champion Nadal recovered to make him sweat on a breezy Centre Court, bouncing back to take the second before being overwhelmed.

Federer's opening-set demolition of Nadal was the first 6-0 first set in a Wimbledon men's final since Boris Becker achieved the feat against Stefan Edberg in 1989.

2007: beat Nadal (Spain) 7-6(7) 4-6 7-6(3) 2-6 6-2

Federer beat Nadal to win his fifth successive Wimbledon title, becoming only the second man after Bjorn Borg to capture five Wimbledon titles in a row since tennis turned professional.

The then Swiss world number one survived a ferocious onslaught from Nadal before finally taming the inspired Spaniard. Federer looked about to crack under the strain when Nadal twice had chances to break serve in the fifth set but rediscovered his magic just in time.

2009: beat Roddick (U.S.) 5-7 7-6(6) 7-6(5) 3-6 16-14

After losing an epic to Nadal the previous year, second seed Federer fought off a gallant Roddick in another absorbing classic to win his sixth title at the All England Club.

The final set was a mesmerising contest with Roddick holding serve 10 times to stay alive before relenting.

At 27, Federer edged ahead of American Sampras to stand alone as the winner of 15 grand slam titles.

2012: beat Andy Murray (Britain) 4-6 7-5 6-3 6-4

Federer outgunned home hope Murray to win a record-equalling seventh Wimbledon title and 17th grand slam crown.

After the players shared the first two sets, rain halted the contest for 40 minutes early in the third and when the players returned under the closed roof on Centre Court Federer took control to leave Murray in tears.

He made the decisive break in a marathon sixth game and broke again for 3-2 in the fourth set before sealing victory on his second match point in three hours 24 minutes.

2017: beat Marin Cilic (Croatia) 6-3 6-1 6-4

Federer's record eighth title turned into a procession after Cilic's initial resistance evaporated after he was broke midway through the first set.

With Cilic in tears and apparently suffering with an injury Federer showed no mercy and raced to victory in one hour and 41 minutes. After going five years without a grand slam title he picked up his second of the year after winning in Australia.