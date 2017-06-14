FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2017 / 3:34 PM / 2 months ago

Injured Goffin pulls out of Wimbledon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2017 Belgium's David Goffin in action during his third round match against Argentina's Horacio Zeballos Reuters / Benoit Tessier

LONDON (Reuters) - World number 13 David Goffin has pulled out of this year's Wimbledon with an ankle injury, he said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The Belgian had to retire from his French Open third-round match with Horacio Zeballos this month after falling and tripping on the rolled-up court cover.

"I am very sad to announce I won't play at the Wimbledon Championships ... doctors are positive but I won't have enough time to be ready for the tournament," he said.

"I want to be 100 percent. Can't wait to be back on court."

Goffin, who beat Dominic Thiem and Novak Djokovic at the Monte Carlo Masters, had been among the favourites to make the latter stages in Paris and reached the quarter-final of this year's Australian Open.

This year's Wimbledon runs from July 3 to 16.

Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Alison Williams

