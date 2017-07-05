Highlights of Wimbledon third day

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 5, 2017 Great Britain’s Heather Watson celebrates winning her second round match against Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova

(Reuters) - Highlights from day three of the Wimbledon championships on Wednesday (all times GMT):

1210 KONTA BEGINS PLAY ON CENTRE COURT

- Briton sixth seed Johanna Konta is facing Croatian Donna Vekic on Centre Court.

- World number seven Konta will be hoping to reach the third round for the first time at the championships.

1200 CIBULKOVA STORMS PAST BRADY

- Eighth seed Dominika Cibulkova hit 16 winners on her way to a 6-4 6-4 victory over American Jennifer Brady.

1145 HOME FAVOURITE WATSON CRUISES THROUGH TO ROUND THREE

- Home favourite Heather Watson beat 18th seed Anastasija Sevastova 6-0 6-4 to reach the third round at the championships for the third time.

- Watson was off to a flying start on Court Two, losing only eight points on her way to winning the opening set in just 19 minutes.

1140 BAUTISTA AGUT ONE SET AWAY FROM ROUND THREE

- Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the 18th seed, won the second set to extend his lead to 6-2 6-1 over German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk on Court 16.

ORDER OF PLAY ON MAIN SHOWCOURTS STARTING 1200

Centre Court

6-Johanna Konta (Britain) v Donna Vekic (Croatia)

1-Andy Murray (Britain) v Dustin Brown (Germany)

4-Rafael Nadal (Spain) v Donald Young (U.S.)

Court One

9-Kei Nishikori (Japan) v Sergiy Stakhovsky (Ukraine)

Wang Qiang (China) v 10-Venus Williams (U.S.)

Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) v 2-Simona Halep (Romania)

