Highlights of Wimbledon third day

(Reuters) - Highlights from day three of the Wimbledon championships on Wednesday (all times GMT):
- Briton sixth seed Johanna Konta is facing Croatian Donna Vekic on Centre Court.
- World number seven Konta will be hoping to reach the third round for the first time at the championships.
- Eighth seed Dominika Cibulkova hit 16 winners on her way to a 6-4 6-4 victory over American Jennifer Brady.
- Home favourite Heather Watson beat 18th seed Anastasija Sevastova 6-0 6-4 to reach the third round at the championships for the third time.
- Watson was off to a flying start on Court Two, losing only eight points on her way to winning the opening set in just 19 minutes.
- Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the 18th seed, won the second set to extend his lead to 6-2 6-1 over German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk on Court 16.
Centre Court
6-Johanna Konta (Britain) v Donna Vekic (Croatia)
1-Andy Murray (Britain) v Dustin Brown (Germany)
4-Rafael Nadal (Spain) v Donald Young (U.S.)
Court One
9-Kei Nishikori (Japan) v Sergiy Stakhovsky (Ukraine)
Wang Qiang (China) v 10-Venus Williams (U.S.)
Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) v 2-Simona Halep (Romania)
Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson