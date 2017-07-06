Highlights of Wimbledon fourth day

LONDON (Reuters) - Highlights from day four of the Wimbledon championships on Thursday (all times GMT):

1530 RADWANSKA PREVAILS IN THREE SETS

- Ninth seed Agnieszka Radwanska saved two match points in the second set before defeating American Christina McHale 5-7 7-6(7) 6-3 after two hours and 43 minutes on Court Two.

1500 GULBIS STUNS DEL POTRO

- World number 589 Ernests Gulbis knocked out 2013 semi-finalist Juan Martin Del Potro 6-4 6-4 7-6(3) on Court Three.

- The 28-year-old Latvian, who like Del Potro has been struggling with injury in recent years, hit 60 winners and fired 25 aces to reach the third round for only the second time at the championships.

1440 ISNER KNOCKED OUT

- Big-serving American John Isner lost to Israel's Dudi Sela 6-7(5) 7-6(5) 5-7 7-6(5) 6-3 after almost four hours of play on Court 12.

- Since defeating Nicolas Mahut 70-68 in a record-breaking fifth set in 2010, Isner has lost all of his four 5-set encounters at the championships.

1425 MONFILS BREAKS BRITISH HEARTS

- Frenchman Gael Monfils beat home favourite Kyle Edmund 7-6(1) 6-4 6-4 to reach the third round for the sixth time and equal his best performance at Wimbledon.

1355 ZVEREV OUTLASTS KUKUSHKIN

- German 27th seed Mischa Zverev beat Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin 6-1 6-2 2-6 3-6 6-4 after an intense battle that lasted over three hours on Court 14.

- Zverev moved to the third round for the first time at Wimbledon since 2008.

1350 DJOKOVIC EASES INTO ROUND THREE

- Three times champion Novak Djokovic beat Czech Adam Pavlasek 6-2 6-2 6-1 on Court One to reach the third round for the ninth year in a row.

- Second seed Djokovic takes his win-loss record to 18-1 at the championships since 2014.

1230 DIMITROV ADVANCES

- Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov produced another fine performance to beat Cypriot Marcos Baghdatis 6-3 6-2 6-1 on Court Two.

- Dimitrov, the 13th seed, progressed to the third round for the fourth consecutive year.

1200 COCO CRUISES THROUGH

- American Coco Vandeweghe beat German Tatjana Maria 6-4 6-2 to in their second-round match on Court 16.

- Vandeweghe, who recently teamed-up with former men's champion Pat Cash, won 24 of 29 points at the net to reach the third round for the third consecutive year.

1155 KUZNETSOVA ROMPS PAST MAKAROVA

- Seventh seed Svetlana Kuznetsova needed just over an hour to book a spot in the third round, beating fellow Russian Ekaterina Makarova 6-0 7-5 on Court Three.

1100 FERRER THROUGH AS DARCIS RETIRES

- Spaniard David Ferrer reached the third round after his opponent Steve Darcis was forced to withdraw with a back problem.

- Ferrer, twice a quarter-finalist, was leading 3-0 after 18 minutes of play on Court 17.