Highlights of Wimbledon fifth day

LONDON (Reuters) - Highlights from day five of the Wimbledon championships on Friday (all times GMT):

1510 HALEP CRUISES THROUGH TO ROUND FOUR

- Second seed Simona Halep claimed a 6-4 7-6(7) victory over China's Peng Shuai to book a fourth round spot for the second consecutive year at the championships.

- The Romanian will meet two-time semi-finalist Victoria Azarenka in the next round.

1450 KONJUH UPSETS CIBULKOVA

- Croatian Ana Konjuh's aggressive approach paid off as she knocked out eighth seed Dominika Cibulkova 7-6(3) 3-6 6-4 on Court 12.

- Konjuh, seeded 27th, hit 54 winners and broke the Slovakian's serve five times to secure a fourth round spot for the first time at the championships.

1425 CILIC ADVANCES

- Seventh seed Marin Cilic needed just over two hours to beat American Steve Johnson 6-4 7-6(3) 6-4 on Court One.

- The Croatian hit 40 winners to reach the round of 16 for the sixth time at Wimbledon.

1420 AZARENKA EDGES PAST WATSON

- Former world number one Victoria Azarenka battled past British wildcard Heather Watson 3-6 6-1 6-4 in the third round after just over two hours of play on Centre Court.

- Belarussian Azarenka is playing in only her second tournament since returning to the tour after giving birth to son Leo in December.

1400 BAUTISTA AGUT OUSTS NISHIKORI

- Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut beat ninth seed Kei Nishikori of Japan 6-4 7-6(3) 3-6 6-3 after three hours and 20 minutes of play on Court Three.

- Bautista Agut, the 18th seed, reached the fourth round to equal his best run at the championships in 2015.

1320 MULLER DUMPS HOME FAVOURITE BEDENE

- Gilles Muller, the 16th seed from Luxembourg, beat Britain's Aljaz Bedene 7-6(4) 7-5 6-4 to reach the fourth round for the first time in 10 appearances at Wimbledon.

1205 GARCIA INTO ROUND FOUR

- France's Caroline Garcia, the 21st seed, reached the fourth round of the championships for the first time, defeating American Madison Brengle 6-4 6-3.