a month ago
Smiling Kvitova into second round
July 3, 2017 / 4:38 PM / a month ago

Smiling Kvitova into second round

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 3, 2017 Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova in action during her first round match against Sweden’s Johanna LarssonAndrew Couldridge

LONDON (Reuters) - A smiling Petra Kvitova skipped into the second round of Wimbledon on Monday, the twice champion beating Johanna Larsson 6-3 6-4 on a sun-bathed Centre Court.

Playing only her third event of the year after recovering from a knife attack in December, the Czech 11th seed used her swinging serve to great effect on the main showcourt, signing off with a heavy ace.

Kvitova will next face the winner of the contest between American Madison Brengle and Richel Hogenkamp of the Netherlands.

The Czech won a warm-up tournament in Birmingham last month, after making her return to tennis at the French Open.

Editing by Ed Osmond

