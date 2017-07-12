Hips don't lie for beaten Murray at Wimbledon

Jul 12, 2017; London, United Kingdom; Andy Murray (GBR) in action during his match against Sam Querrey (USA) on day nine at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

LONDON (Reuters) - Andy Murray admitted to battling pain throughout Wimbledon after he hobbled to a quarter-final exit at the hands of Sam Querrey on Wednesday having failed to overcome a troublesome hip injury.

The defending champion was beaten 3-6 6-4 6-7(4) 6-1 6-1 by the giant American, who fought hard to stay in the match before cutting loose as the world number one became increasingly immobile.

The Briton came into the tournament under a cloud, facing questions about his fitness after a first-round exit at the grasscourt warm-up event at Queen's.

He came through his first four matches at the all England Club relatively unscathed, although his movement around the court never looked truly comfortable.

Against Querrey, however, he was clearly in pain and lost the final two sets in less than 47 minutes.

"The whole tournament I've been a little bit sore. But I tried my best right to the end and gave everything I had. I'm proud about that," Murray told reporters.

"But it's obviously disappointing to lose at Wimbledon. There's obviously an opportunity there. So I'm sad that it's over."

Murray said he would analyse his options to decide on the best form of rehabilitation, but would not be drawn into any hasty decisions.

Miles Maclagan, who was previously part of Murray's coaching team, told the BBC he should look at Roger Federer and how he benefited from taking an extended break from the game.

Federer missed the entire claycourt season in order to prepare for Wimbledon and has sauntered into the semi-finals without losing a set.

Murray did not dismiss the idea outright following defeat by Querrey.

"I don't know. It depends," he said when asked if he would benefit from a longer break.

"I'll get the best advice I can, then stick with that. If it means taking a few weeks' rest, then so be it. If it means training and doing the right rehab and stuff, then I'll do that.

"I have no idea of exactly what that's going to be... I'll listen to my team and get the best advice I can, make a decision after that."