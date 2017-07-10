FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Factbox - Nadal's early exits at Wimbledon
#Sports News
July 10, 2017 / 8:21 PM / a month ago

Factbox - Nadal's early exits at Wimbledon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Spaniard Rafa Nadal, the fourth seed, suffered a shock defeat by Gilles Muller of Luxembourg in the fourth round at Wimbledon on Monday. Here's a look at Nadal's other early exits from the tournament:

2003 - Lost to Paradorn Srichaphan of Thailand 6-4 6-4 6-2 in the third round

2005 - Lost to Gilles Muller of Luxembourg 6-4 4-6 6-3 6-4 in the second round

2012 - Lost to Lukas Rosol of the Czech Republic 6-7(9) 6-4 6-4 2-6 6-4 in the second round

2013 - Lost to Belgian Steve Darcis 7-6(4) 7-6(8) 6-4 in the first round

2014 - Lost to Australia's Nick Kyrgios 7-6(5) 5-7 7-6(5) 6-3 in the fourth round

2015 - Lost to qualifier Dustin Brown of Germany 7-5 3-6 6-4 6-4 in the second round

2017 - Lost to Gilles Muller of Luxembourg 6-3 6-4 3-6 4-6 15-13 in the fourth round

Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar

