FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Querrey through in quick time against Tsonga
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 8, 2017 / 1:15 PM / a month ago

Querrey through in quick time against Tsonga

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jul 7, 2017; London, United Kingdom; Sam Querrey (USA) reacts during his match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) on day five at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

LONDON (Reuters) - Sam Querrey needed a matter of minutes to book his place in the last 16 at Wimbledon on Saturday when he polished off Jo-Wilfried Tsonga after bad light had stopped play the day before.

Tsonga began the second instalment of the match serving at 5-6 in the fifth set and buckled on the eighth point after the resumption, going wide with a forehand to hand 24th seed American Querrey a 6-2 3-6 7-6(5) 1-6 7-5 victory in a match lasting almost three hours.

Frustrated 12th seed Tsonga thrashed a ball high over the Court Two stands after losing and Querrey sympathised.

"I've been in that situation before (coming out to serve to stay in a match) and it's tough," Querrey, who knocked out defending champion Novak Djokovic on his way to the quarter-finals last year, said after his short workout.

"After such a great match it was a bit of an anti-climax in the end, a bit of a bummer."

Tsonga was philosophical about his abrupt exit.

"That's just tennis," he said.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Clare Lovell

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.