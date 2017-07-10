FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Raonic ousts Alexander Zverev in Wimbledon marathon
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
July 10, 2017 / 7:17 PM / a month ago

Raonic ousts Alexander Zverev in Wimbledon marathon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 10, 2017 Canada’s Milos Raonic in action during his fourth round match against Germany's Alexander ZverevAndrew Couldridge

LONDON (Reuters) - Canada's Milos Raonic survived a marathon fourth round workout against rising German star Alexander Zverev on Monday, knocking out some pundits' outside bet for this year's title 4-6 7-5 4-6 7-5 6-1.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Seeded sixth and runner-up last year to Andy Murray, Raonic kept his cool on the crunch points, taking five of eight opportunities to break while the 20-year-old 10th seed converted just three of 18.

The big-serving Canadian sealed the match with his 23rd ace after close to 3-1/2 hours' play.

Raonic will face Roger Federer in Wednesday's quarter-final.

Reporting by John Stonestreet; Editing by Catherine Evans

