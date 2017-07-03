FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2017 / 3:32 PM / a month ago

Britain's Robson says she let herself down after early exit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 3, 2017 Great Britain’s Laura Robson in action during her first round match against Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad MaiaToby Melville

(Reuters) - British wildcard Laura Robson said she let herself down after losing 6-4 6-2 to Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia in the first round at Wimbledon on Monday.

Robson, who reached the last 16 at the championships in 2013, struggled to find her touch in front of the home fans on Court 18 as she conceded the match in an hour and six minutes.

It was an erratic display from Robson, who committed 23 unforced errors including three double faults during the match.

"I just didn't feel like I played my best tennis at all," Robson, the 2008 Wimbledon girls' singles champion, told reporters."

"It wasn't the way that I've been playing the last few weeks even. So, yeah, I do feel like I let myself down a bit out there.

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 3, 2017 Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia in action during her first round match against Great Britain’s Laura RobsonToby Melville

"Just a bit overwhelmed with nerves when I first got out there, then tried to play too perfect when really I didn't need to go for so much."

Robson said she still has an appetite for succeeding at the grand slams, despite dropping down to 189th in the world rankings.

"I enjoy tournaments and enjoy grinding through as many matches as I can," Robson added.

"I hope I can get my ranking up so I don't need a wildcard and feel like I deserve to be here."

Maia, a Wimbledon debutant, will face second seed Simona Halep in the second round.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson

