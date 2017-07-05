FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox - The all-time ace leaders in the men's game
July 5, 2017 / 4:30 PM / a month ago

Factbox - The all-time ace leaders in the men's game

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Roger Federer passed the 10,000 career aces milestone in his first-round match at Wimbledon this week, becoming just the third man to hit the mark since 1991, when the ATP World Tour began tracking the statistic.

Here is the list of the top 10 ace-hitters.

Aces Matches

1 Ivo Karlovic 12062 619

2 Goran Ivanisevic 10131 731

3 Roger Federer 10004 1294

4 John Isner 9106 523

5 Andy Roddick 9068 776

6 Pete Sampras 8713 792

7 Feliciano Lopez 8520 828

8 Ivan Ljubicic 8121 680

9 Richard Krajicek 7648 606

10 Greg Rusedski 7589 677

Source: ATP World Tour

Compiled by Pravin Char, editing by Ed Osmond

