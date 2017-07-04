Roger Federer v Alexandr Dolgopolov - 2017 record

(Reuters) - A look at the 2017 records of Switzerland's Roger Federer and Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine ahead of their first round match at Wimbledon on Tuesday (prefix number denotes seeding):

3-ROGER FEDERER (record at ATP events and grand slams in 2017)

Halle: beat Alexander Zverev (Germany) 6-1 6-3 in the final

Stuttgart: lost to Tommy Haas (Germany) 2-6 7-6(8) 6-4 in the second round

Miami: beat Rafael Nadal (Spain) 6-3 6-4 in the final

Indian Wells: beat Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 6-4 7-5 in the final

Dubai: lost to Evgeny Donskoy (Russia) 3-6 7-6(7) 7-6(5)

Australian Open: beat Rafael Nadal (Spain) 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 in the final

ALEXANDR DOLGOPOLOV (record at ATP events and grand slams in 2017)

Den Bosch: lost to Vasek Pospisil (Canada) in the second round 7-6(2) 4-2 retired

French Open: lost to Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 6-4 7-6(5) 7-5 in the second round

Rome: lost to Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain) 6-4 6-2 in the first round

Miami: lost to Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) in the first round 7-6(4) retired

Indian Wells: lost to Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-7 1-1 retired in the second round

Acapulco: lost to Marin Cilic (Croatia) 6-3 4-6 6-0 in the first round

Rio de Janeiro: lost to Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain) 7-6(4) 6-7(2) 1-0 retired in the quarter-final

Buenos Aires: beat Kei Nishikori (Japan) 7-6(4) 6-4 in the final

Quito: lost to Rajeev Ram (U.S.) 3-6 7-6(4) 6-3 in the first round

Australian Open: lost to Gael Monfils (France) 6-3 6-4 1-6 6-0 in the second round

Sydney: lost to Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) 3-6 6-3 7-5 in the first round

Brisbane: lost to Rafael Nadal (Spain) 6-3 6-3 in the first round