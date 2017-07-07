FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Heather Watson v Victoria Azarenka - 2017 record
#Sports News
July 7, 2017 / 6:18 AM / a month ago

Heather Watson v Victoria Azarenka - 2017 record

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A look at 2017 records of Britain's Heather Watson and Victoria Azarenka of Belarus ahead of their third round match at Wimbledon on Friday:

HEATHER WATSON (record at WTA events and grand slams in 2017)

Wimbledon: beat Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) 6-0 6-4 in the second round

Eastbourne: lost to Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6-2 3-6 7-5 in the semi-finals

Birmingham: lost to Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 6-2 5-7 6-3 in the first round

Nottingham: lost to Alison Riske (U.S.) 6-2 6-3 in the first round

Biel: lost to Anett Kontaveit (Estonia) 7-6(2) 6-2 in the first round

Monterrey: lost to Angelique Kerber (Germany) 6-4 6-4 in the quarter-finals

Miami: lost to Patricia Maria Tig (Romania) 7-6(4) 6-1 in the first round

Indian Wells: lost to Johanna Konta (Britain) 6-4 6-4 in the second round

Acapulco: lost to Kristina Mladenovic (France) 7-6(4) 6-7(5) 7-5 in the second round

Australian Open: lost to Jennifer Brady (U.S.) 2-6 7-6(3) 10-8

VICTORIA AZARENKA (record at WTA events and grand slams in 2017)

Wimbledon: beat Elena Vesnina (Russia) 6-3 6-3 in the second round

Mallorca: lost to Ana Konjuh (Croatia) 6-1 6-3 in the second round

Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru

