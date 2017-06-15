FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Australia's Stosur in doubt for Wimbledon - report
#Sports News
June 15, 2017 / 11:56 PM / 2 months ago

Australia's Stosur in doubt for Wimbledon - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Mar 27, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Samantha Stosur of Australia hits a volley against Simona Halep of Romania (not pictured) on day seven of the 2017 Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Halep won 4-6, 7-5, 6-2. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Former U.S. Open winner Samantha Stosur is in doubt for Wimbledon next month after suffering stress fractures in her right hand, Australian media reported on Friday.

The 33-year-old was hampered by the injury during her fourth round loss to eventual champion Jelena Ostapenko at Roland Garros earlier this month.

Stosur returned to Australia for treatment for what was initially thought to be a soft tissue injury but tests revealed the stress fractures, News Ltd media said.

The world number 34 has already withdrawn from the June 23-July 1 Eastbourne tournament, which she had entered to prepare for the grasscourt grand slam, the report said.

Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ian Ransom

