Kerber appoints Fissette as new coach

(Reuters) - Former world number one Angelique Kerber is hoping to bounce back from a disappointing campaign with the announcement that Belgian Wim Fisette will replace Torben Beltz as her coach in 2018, the German said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - Germany’s Angelique Kerber in action during her fourth round match against Spain’s Garbine Muguruza REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

After winning two grand slams and an Olympic silver medal in 2016, the 29-year-old failed to claim a single title this year and fell to 21st in the world rankings, also losing her spot as German number one to Julia Goerges.

Kerber and compatriot Beltz first worked together from 2011-13 and rejoined forces in 2015, with the German pair having their most successful season a year later.

”It’s been tough but I‘m about to start a new chapter in my career, with a new coach,“ Kerber said on her official Twitter account. ”Thank you Torben Beltz for everything that you’ve done for me.

“The next season is coming soon and I‘m very excited to start working with Wim Fissette as my new coach. It’s a new chance and I‘m curious to find out what we can achieve together.”

Fissette has previously worked with top players such as Kim Clijsters, Victoria Azarenka and Simona Halep, and coached Britain’s Johanna Konta for the 2017 season before the pair agreed to a mutual split at the end of the campaign.