FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Banks
Market Analysis
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Technology
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Sports News
February 19, 2018 / 4:53 PM / Updated a day ago

Muguruza to play in Birmingham before Wimbledon title defence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Spain’s Garbine Muguruza will prepare for the defence of her Wimbledon title by playing the Birmingham Classic on grass in June, the tournament organisers said on Monday.

Two-times grand slam winner Muguruza, who defeated Venus Williams to claim her maiden Wimbledon title, will join British number one Johanna Konta and twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the field at Edgbaston Priory Club.

“Winning my first Wimbledon title was so special and I can’t wait to play in front of British crowds again,” the world number three, who reached the semifinals in Birmingham last year, said in a statement.

Kvitova is the defending champion at the WTA Premier tournament, which will be played from June 16-24.

The event precedes the Eastbourne International, which is a last chance for players to fine-tune their grasscourt game before Wimbledon.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.