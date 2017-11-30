FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tesco to trial Next concession in London store
Sections
Featured
Tesla switches on giant battery to shore up Australia's grid
Technology
Tesla switches on giant battery to shore up Australia's grid
Preserving ancient Mayan culture through Google
Lifestyle
Preserving ancient Mayan culture through Google
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 30, 2017 / 10:52 AM / a day ago

Tesco to trial Next concession in London store

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Tesco, Britain’s biggest retailer, has struck a deal with Next to trial a clothing concession in one of its largest supermarkets, it said on Thursday.

Grey clouds hang over a Tesco Extra store in New Malden in southwest London, Britain June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/File Photo

As UK shoppers increasingly use smaller convenience stores and shop online, Tesco, in common with Britain’s other major supermarket groups, is refitting its once bustling superstores with new attractions such as rival retail brands to fill space.

The trial would take place in the Tesco Extra store at Surrey Quays, east London, with Next taking 4,300 square feet of space, a spokeswoman for Tesco said.

“We’re pleased to be partnering with Next...and look forward to seeing how customers respond,” she said.

Tesco already has third-party concession deals with firms such as electricals and mobile phone retailer Dixons Carphone, fashion retailer Arcadia and health foods seller Holland and Barrett.

Last year Sainsbury’s Britain’s second-biggest supermarket group, acquired Argos owner Home Retail for 1.1 bilion pounds, and is rolling-out Argos concessions across its store estate.

Next, which could not be immediately reached for comment, is Britain’s most successful clothing retailer this century in terms of profits, but has faltered over the last two years due to a shift in spending away from clothing.

Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.