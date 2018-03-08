Tesla accounting chief Eric Branderiz steps down

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc’s (TSLA.O) Chief Accounting Officer Eric Branderiz has left the company for personal reasons, the electric car maker said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Branderiz had joined Tesla in October 2016 after a six-year stint at SunPower Corp (SPWR.O).

The news comes at a time when ISS and Glass Lewis, two influential proxy advisory firms, are recommending that Tesla shareholders vote against a proposal to give CEO Elon Musk a $2.6 billion (1.88 billion pounds) performance-based stock option grant.

Shares of the Silicon Valley company were down 1.5 percent at $324 in after-hours trading on Thursday.