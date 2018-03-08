FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 11:14 PM / in 21 hours

Tesla accounting chief Eric Branderiz steps down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc’s (TSLA.O) Chief Accounting Officer Eric Branderiz has left the company for personal reasons, the electric car maker said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - A charging point is seen at a Tesla dealership in West Drayton, just outside London, Britain, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Branderiz had joined Tesla in October 2016 after a six-year stint at SunPower Corp (SPWR.O).

    The news comes at a time when ISS and Glass Lewis, two influential proxy advisory firms, are recommending that Tesla shareholders vote against a proposal to give CEO Elon Musk a $2.6 billion (1.88 billion pounds) performance-based stock option grant.

    Shares of the Silicon Valley company were down 1.5 percent at $324 in after-hours trading on Thursday.

    Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

