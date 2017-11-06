FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Church gunman sent mother-in-law threatening messages - Texas official
#World News
November 6, 2017 / 4:53 PM / in 14 hours

Church gunman sent mother-in-law threatening messages - Texas official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The gunman who slaughtered 26 parishioners at a church in rural Texas sent threatening text messages to his mother-in-law as a “domestic situation” roiled his extended family, authorities said at a news conference on Monday.

“There was a domestic situation going on within the family and the in-laws,” Freeman Martin, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, told reporters. “The mother-in-law attended the church. We know he sent threatening ... that she had received threatening text messages from him.”

Reporting by Andrew Hay; Writing by Daniel Wallis

