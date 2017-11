MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent U.S. President Donald Trump his condolences over the fatal shooting at a church in Texas, RIA news agency reported, citing the Kremlin.

FILE PHOTO - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a signing ceremony following the talks with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Chirikov/Pool